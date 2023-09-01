Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.22

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $4.29. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 10,689 shares.
Predictive Oncology Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.51.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 90.72% and a negative net margin of 1,246.52%.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
