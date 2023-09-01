Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.22

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $4.29. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 10,689 shares.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 90.72% and a negative net margin of 1,246.52%.

Institutional Trading of Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 64,261 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Predictive Oncology by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.