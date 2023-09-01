Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $73.69 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00015653 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $73.69 million and $1.53 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,808.68 or 1.00048374 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.96721754 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,332,052.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.