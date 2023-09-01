ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Shares Up 0.4%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.94. 2,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 18,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

