ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Lowered by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.46. The stock had a trading volume of 365,287 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

