Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Down 2%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. 36,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 85,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.
Several research firms recently issued reports on QTRH. Cormark cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
