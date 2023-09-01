QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $1,029.80 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00015072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,657.20 or 0.99914472 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000071 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00123348 USD and is up 48.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,322.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

