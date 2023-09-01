Retirement Group LLC Acquires 18,511 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBDC. Compass Point increased their price objective on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,103. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $995.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

