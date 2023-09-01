Retirement Group LLC Buys 676 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 585,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,991 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $45.74. 143,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.