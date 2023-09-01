Retirement Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,701 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,593,000 after purchasing an additional 249,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,202,000 after buying an additional 835,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,086,000 after buying an additional 1,110,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 807,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,238. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

