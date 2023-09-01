Retirement Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,206,000 after buying an additional 128,520 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,314,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 896,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

