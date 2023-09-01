Retirement Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. 955,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.