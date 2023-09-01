Retirement Group LLC Grows Holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC owned about 0.08% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 137,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 59,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,263. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

