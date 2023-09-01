Retirement Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC owned about 0.05% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL remained flat at $18.57 during midday trading on Friday. 2,022,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,563. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.