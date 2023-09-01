Retirement Group LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $511.91. The company had a trading volume of 420,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,803. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.66. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

