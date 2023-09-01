Retirement Group LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,592. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

