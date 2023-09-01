Retirement Group LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. 272,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

