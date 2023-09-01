Retirement Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,733,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,098,527. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

