Retirement Group LLC Has $905,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Retirement Group LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

SCHB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. 362,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,470. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

