Retirement Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 252,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,124. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

