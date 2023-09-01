Retirement Group LLC Purchases 3,808 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.0% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.27. 461,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,737. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

