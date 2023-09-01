Retirement Group LLC Purchases New Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS SYLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,708 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

