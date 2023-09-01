Retirement Group LLC Raises Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 41,076.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in PG&E by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 344,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 159.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 434,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 267,037 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 72.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,123,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 473,231 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 25.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.40. 4,528,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,480,752. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Read Our Latest Report on PCG

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.