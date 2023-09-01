Retirement Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.4 %

PSX stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.87. 1,547,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $117.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

