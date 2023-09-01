Reviewing Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plus Therapeutics and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,030.95%. TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 74.70%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

3.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and TELA Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $220,000.00 36.65 -$20.27 million ($110.73) -0.03 TELA Bio $49.18 million 4.75 -$44.30 million ($2.25) -4.24

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -664.24% -296.10% -89.39% TELA Bio -88.46% -215.52% -57.90%

Summary

TELA Bio beats Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

