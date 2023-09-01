REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Issues Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $211.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

REX American Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:REX opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.94. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 88.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on REX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on REX American Resources from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

