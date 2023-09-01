Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Decreases Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 73,175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 392,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 136,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 53,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 296,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,230 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 360,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

