Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 184,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 52,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 638,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,129. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

