Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 2,190 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 2.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.36. The stock had a trading volume of 435,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,403. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

