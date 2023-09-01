Robert Fauber Sells 2,546 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $862,635.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27.

On Monday, July 17th, Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68.

On Thursday, June 15th, Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34.

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,215. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.97.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

