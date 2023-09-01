Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $137.33 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Safe has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $137.33 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.59 or 0.00025554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00157597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00025857 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003877 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.98706989 USD and is up 17.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.