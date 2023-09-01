Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 1,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
Saipem Company Profile
Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.
