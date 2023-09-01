Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.10 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $18.10 million and $6,794.88 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.94 or 0.06334983 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00025937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,461,070,824 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,433,401 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

