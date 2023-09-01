Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Raised by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.62. 1,914,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,106. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.