SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Down 7.6% in August

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 49,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SeaStar Medical Trading Down 4.5 %
ICU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,225. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.
