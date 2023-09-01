SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Down 7.6% in August

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 49,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SeaStar Medical Trading Down 4.5 %

ICU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,225. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SeaStar Medical by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 96,972 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaStar Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaStar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

