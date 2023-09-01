Shell (LON:SHEL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,426 ($30.58) and last traded at GBX 2,412.50 ($30.41). Approximately 4,253,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 10,401,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,406 ($30.33).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($35.30) to GBX 2,700 ($34.04) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,950 ($37.19) to GBX 2,750 ($34.67) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($44.12) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.82) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,907 ($36.64) to GBX 3,268 ($41.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,958.45 ($37.29).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,361.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,386.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 748.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 3,229.81%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

