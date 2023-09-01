Short Interest in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Increases By 8.7%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTA remained flat at $10.87 during trading on Friday. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 543,066 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1,385.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 290,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,019,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 71,222 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 83.4% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 107,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 49,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.