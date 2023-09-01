Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Declines By 9.0%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CPSH

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPSH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,544. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.65. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPS Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.