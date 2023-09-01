Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Declines By 9.0%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
