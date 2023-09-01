Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declines By 6.7%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 16,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,633,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,986,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital World Investors raised its position in CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

