Short Interest in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Drops By 9.4%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

CULL remained flat at $10.76 during trading on Friday. 717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.06. Cullman Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

