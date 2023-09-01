Short Interest in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Drops By 7.3%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,700 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 922,700 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

CVRx Stock Down 0.3 %

CVRX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 34,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 12.55. The firm has a market cap of $359.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. CVRx has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 140.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVRx will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CVRx from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVRx

Institutional Trading of CVRx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 3,992.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.