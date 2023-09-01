Short Interest in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Declines By 7.0%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKDCA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. 107,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,631. Data Knights Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

