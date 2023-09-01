Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Rises By 8.4%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

DHCNL traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $16.28. 25,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

