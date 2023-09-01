Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Rises By 9.6%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,200 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 486,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,666.0 days.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of ENAKF stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

