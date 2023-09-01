Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Rises By 9.6%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,200 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 486,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,666.0 days.
E.On Stock Performance
Shares of ENAKF stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $13.26.
E.On Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What’s Behind VinFast’s Electrifying Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.