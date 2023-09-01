Short Interest in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Decreases By 7.4%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,892. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.47. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

