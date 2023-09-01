Short Interest in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR) Decreases By 7.4%

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 664,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFHTR remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

