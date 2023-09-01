Short Interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Declines By 9.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,510,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 56,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,910,000 shares of company stock worth $24,777,500. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 8,978,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,511,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

