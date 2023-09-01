Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Declines By 8.1%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $265.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.44. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 26.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.