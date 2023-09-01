Short Interest in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Declines By 9.9%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLNC. HSBC upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

FLNC stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 819,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.