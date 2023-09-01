Short Interest in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Declines By 8.4%

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CRGO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. 11,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. Freightos has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freightos during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Freightos during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freightos during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Freightos during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Freightos during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

