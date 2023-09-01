Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Decreases By 8.6%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Institutional Trading of GrafTech International
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,310,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 48.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 416.3% in the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 1,954,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,883 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
GrafTech International Stock Performance
GrafTech International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 843,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.36. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.10.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GrafTech International
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.