Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Decreases By 8.6%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,310,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 48.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 416.3% in the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 1,954,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,883 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

GrafTech International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 843,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.36. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.